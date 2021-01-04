Top 5 protest songs of 2020
By Staff
NEW YORK – Redding News Review Unrestricted today released the Top 5 protest songs of 2020.
The list included Lil Baby, Mariah Carey, TI, Nasty C and H.E.R. Honorable mentions also went out to LL Cool J and Public Enemy.
The songs were selected if the song honored the memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Abery and far too many others who have died. The metrics for selecting the songs also included Billboard rankings.
The songs aired exclusively on Redding News Review Unrestricted, a subscription only show available at ReddingNewsReview.com
“It is my hope that we see more conscious music in Hip-Hop and Rap going forward,” said show host Rob Redding.
Redding started in radio as Hip-Hop DJ Tony Smoove.
Redding is also heard in more than 20 states and globally on Castropolis.net.
