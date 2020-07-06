Go to article

THE N-WORD – THE GREATEST OF CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

By Attorney Roy Miller

July 6, 2020 – A skewed building tilted from it’s foundation, like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, can never be made straight. Through the Paris Treaty of 1783, there was placed into law perpetual racism and superiority. This law attempted to place every descendant of every White American over descendants of every of Black American.

The results of the Revolutionary War: The Paris Treaty of 1783 gave the United States of America it’s right to exist independently. The Paris Treaty referred to slaves as property, not as human beings. It was intended that this racist law, embedded in our foundation, would always be against Blacks in America. It was indeed wicked, but an Art. It gave perpetuel inheritance of superiority to one Race. We consider whether southern States like Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina would ever have gone along with the Treaty, if they could not maintain slavery and superiority over slaves.

We see in our Constitution’s Bill of Right, which are the initial first ten Amendments, that slavery was not forbidden. Artistically, Amendment Ten virtually said to the Southern States, as long as you follow Amendments One – Nine, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Of course it stands to common sense that, in order for the southern states to sign off on the Paris Treaty or our United States Constitution, slavery must not be forbidden in their terriories and the right to cross State lines to capture run-away slaves must be allowed.

We see symbols like the Paris Treaty, inferring superiority of the White Race over the Black Race. Throughout our history, we have shown such symbols of superiority in the most visible ways. Our national Anthem is symbolic to carrying out the racist intent of the Paris Treaty. In it’s entirety, the Star Spangled Banner speaks of chasing run away slaves to their graves. This was subtly included by design. This is very similar to the Paris Treaty giving the right to slave owners to go anywhere in United States of America to recover run-away slaves.

The n-word was manufatured by slave owners to show perpetual superiority, as agreed to in the Paris Treaty. For Blacks to call each other the n-word and show agreement to a racist maunfactured word, shows a weird comradery between Racists and Black Americans. Black children are above any n-word usage or previous definition. For that reason, it was in 1994 that I succeeded at having the n-word deleted from a major dictionary. The n-word was manufactured in the United States for a unique racist purpose. It is important to note that citizens of Niger and Nigeria regard themselves as Nigerians and not n-words. The n-word is used everyday for American intent. The inferior n-word is necessary to show Paris Treaty compliance.

Today, we consider confederate statues that stand high in southern States. Similar to the southern States requiring racist laws in the past, we find those same States with laws outright prohibiting Confederate statues removal. They are the same that made racist demands for the Paris Treaty and The U.S. Constitution, being Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also have laws hindering removal of Confederate Statues. The perpetual racist will of the Paris Treaty continues. Common sense says that the statues are strategically placed to show superioty of the White Race over the Black Race. It’s not a Union Army vs. Confederate insult. It is a White vs. Black insult. While else would States make law that, even if a population had no decendants of confederate soldiers and the population was all Black, descendants of slavery must still allow that confederate statues stand over them. Just like the Art of Racist Law was practiced in the Paris Treaty and the United States Constitution, southern States passed Confederate Statue laws to protect their claim of perpetual superiority over the Black Race. It does not matter that in a democratic society, Black people in southern States cannot take down a statue of those that chased their ancestors to their graves. Even if 100% of the population where the statues stand are all Black, the rule still stands. Such laws are in violation of our U.S. Constitution. Common sense tells us that any law targeting racism towards a Race of people is unconstitutional. We consider the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution and we know that something is terribly illegal about law made in favor of one Race and against the rasist resistance of another. Consider the following:

” Article XIV (Amendment 14 – Rights guaranteed. Provileges and Immunities of Citizenship, Due Process, and Equal Protection.)

1.: All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens ofn the United States and of the State where they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to anyn person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

What stands out to me in the Fourteenth Amendment is that Due Process of Law should be brought to a court and ruled upon, regarding Southern States laws demanding that in any circumstance, Confederate Statues shall stand. An action for a restraining may be the quickest way to get a federal court ruling.

I do feel that not everyone that has a sentimental attachment to confederate statues are racists; however, when equality happens, symbols of racism should be re-located appropriatedly. If Black and White America are to have a marriage of peace, just like in a new marriage, the husband must take down his old wife’s picture from hanging over the fireplace. Leaving it there is a divorce waiting to happen. Change does not happen without movement.

The Star Spangled Banner was intentionally written to be racist. In it’s entirety, our national anthem speaks of chasing the slave to the grave. Of all the possible foreign enemies of the United States, it was the slave singled out in our national anthem. No enemy in any war is singled out as much. Just like the Paris Treaty, our national anthem makes it clear that Blacks are inferior. Our national anthem was consistent with the Paris Treaty and U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights inference. The Paris Treaty and our United States Constitution’s Bill of Rights agree with our chosen national anthem, that it is legal to chase Blacks to the grave.

The chasing of the Black Race, by southern States, never stopped and racist laws were specifically tailored for southern States to always be able to visibly show superiority. We know that special Confederate Statue laws made by southern States are unconstitutional. Such laws would never be constitutional in Union States. Southern States refuse to honor the spirit of the Fourteenth Admendment and stop racist discrimination against Black America. State laws protecting the removal of Confederate Statues, based on racial conflicts, are clearly unconstitutional. It would be a good thing if southern States voluntarily and appropriately re-located confederate statues. It would be a giant step towards encouraging hope for peace in a society drowning deeper into the dead sea of racial hate.

(Roy Miller is known for his success in having the n-word deleted from a major dictionary. He is a legal consultant for Redding Communications, Inc., parent company to ReddingNewsReview.com. He is an attorney practicing in Macon, Ga. A primary focus of his practice is on securing safe environments for young people, automobile accidents and wrongful death cases. He can be reached via email at Attorney Roy Miler at Attorneymiller99@aol.com).